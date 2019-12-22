close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 22, 2019

Ugly incident

Newspost

 
December 22, 2019

This refers to the editorial, ‘Ugly images’ (December 13). The editorial has rightly condemned the ugly behaviour of lawyers storming the PIC. Lawyers did not spare even critical patients under treatment. The state writ was torn into pieces without any fear. Let this incident also not die the way we have witnessed in the past.

The question that arises is: how come lawyers were equipped with firearms? The failure of the Punjab government to control this carnage leaves behind many questions as well. In view of sufficient evidence, the cases should be tried summarily and disposed of within 15 days; dragging these cases as per past practice will be the death of law in Pakistan.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

*****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost