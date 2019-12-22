Ugly incident

This refers to the editorial, ‘Ugly images’ (December 13). The editorial has rightly condemned the ugly behaviour of lawyers storming the PIC. Lawyers did not spare even critical patients under treatment. The state writ was torn into pieces without any fear. Let this incident also not die the way we have witnessed in the past.

The question that arises is: how come lawyers were equipped with firearms? The failure of the Punjab government to control this carnage leaves behind many questions as well. In view of sufficient evidence, the cases should be tried summarily and disposed of within 15 days; dragging these cases as per past practice will be the death of law in Pakistan.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

