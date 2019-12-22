Qateel Shifai

Born as Muhammad Aurangzeb on December 24, 1919, the legendary poet used the pseudonym Qateel Shifai. Shifai penned more than 25,000 songs for films and most of these songs were hit. A contemporary of Tanveer Naqvi, another super-famous song-writer, Qateel battled for the rights of poets; enhancement of their remuneration, announcement of poet’s name while playing songs on radio etc.

Qateel Shifai was a friend of Sahir Ludhianvi, Ibn e Insha and A Hameed. All three had huge contribution to Urdu prose and poetry. Qateel remained a low-profile person throughout his life but mentored number of poets who rose to fame including Riazur Rehman Saghir. He breathed his last on July 11, 2001.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad