Unjustified price hikes

Why are the present authorities bent upon making the life of common citizens miserable? Why are they listening to the demands of gas companies? They should instead ask the gas companies to control their own affairs. These gas companies are making their losses good by increasing gas prices. People are already suffering due to the exorbitant prices of day-to-day items.

With the increase of gas price, the price of fertilizers will go up, the price of roti and naan will go up and the prices of all vegetables will go up. Gas losses must be controlled by the gas companies, failing which these companies should be held responsible and all officers / officials not controlling the losses should be fired. The prime minister is requested to take action and not leave this to the ministry concerned. It has been proved in the last 16 months that the ministry and all related persons have no sympathy with the plight of common people in the country.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad