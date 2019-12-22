close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 22, 2019

Unjustified price hikes

Newspost

 
December 22, 2019

Why are the present authorities bent upon making the life of common citizens miserable? Why are they listening to the demands of gas companies? They should instead ask the gas companies to control their own affairs. These gas companies are making their losses good by increasing gas prices. People are already suffering due to the exorbitant prices of day-to-day items.

With the increase of gas price, the price of fertilizers will go up, the price of roti and naan will go up and the prices of all vegetables will go up. Gas losses must be controlled by the gas companies, failing which these companies should be held responsible and all officers / officials not controlling the losses should be fired. The prime minister is requested to take action and not leave this to the ministry concerned. It has been proved in the last 16 months that the ministry and all related persons have no sympathy with the plight of common people in the country.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost