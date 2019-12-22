Violence and loss

Indian-occupied Kashmir has of course lost a great deal in terms of human rights and a sense of security since it was stripped nearly four months ago of its special status, and divided into two Union territories. Along with that, it has also suffered massive economic losses. According to the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an organization that has existed for 85 years, more than $2.4billion has been lost over the last four months. In the first place, traders have refused to open shops since early August and because of the Indian government’s decision to crack down on telecommunication links and cellphone connectivity sectors dependent on these services have not been able to operate. The internet is not available to businesses which badly impacts on their effort to communicate with the world. The president of the KCCI has said the region must be compensated for its losses which have also occurred because tourism has ground to a halt.

This aspect of the violence in Indian-occupied Kashmir has not been examined deeply enough. The fact, however, is that for those dependent on tourism it is almost impossible to survive in a situation where the number of those visiting the valley has fallen dramatically. On average, more than 2500 tourists came to stay each year on houseboats on the Dal Lake. According to Kashmiris involved in the business, there are now none who choose to visit these house boats or other parts of Kashmir. The lack of tourists also means that hotels, cafes, resorts ski slopes and other tourist related businesses all suffer. Those manufacturing handicrafts no longer have buyers.

The situation economically is then catastrophic. It is difficult to imagine how Kashmiri families are surviving in this situation. The losses will continue until there is some return of normalcy to the scenic valley of Kashmir and the capital Srinagar. At present, there appears to be no sign that this normalcy will return soon. A louder voice also needs to be raised for the economic rights of the Kashmiri people. So far, human rights abuses have been brought up in the world. But economic survival is an equally important necessity and the suffering of the Kashmiri people will continue to worsen until they are once again able to carry out their usual trade and business activities. When this will happen is still very difficult to say.