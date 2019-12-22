close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 22, 2019

S Arabia denies pressurising Pakistan on KL Summit

Top Story

 
December 22, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rejected reports that it pressurised Pakistan to refrain from participating in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

In a statement, the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan described such reports as baseless and fake. The Saudi embassy said relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were superior to language of threat.

It said the brotherly relations between the two countries were long standing and strategic based on trust, understanding and mutual respect.

The Saudi embassy noted that the two countries enjoyed a consensus of views on most regional and international issues, especially the issues of Islamic nation. The embassy said Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and “we strive always to stand with Pakistan to be a successful and stable country”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story