S Arabia denies pressurising Pakistan on KL Summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rejected reports that it pressurised Pakistan to refrain from participating in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

In a statement, the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan described such reports as baseless and fake. The Saudi embassy said relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were superior to language of threat.

It said the brotherly relations between the two countries were long standing and strategic based on trust, understanding and mutual respect.

The Saudi embassy noted that the two countries enjoyed a consensus of views on most regional and international issues, especially the issues of Islamic nation. The embassy said Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and “we strive always to stand with Pakistan to be a successful and stable country”.