Maryam again moves court for removal of name from ECL

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) again for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the application filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, while Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and NAB Director General had been made the parties.

The application said Mayam Nawaz’s father was ill and she wanted to look after her, and therefore, she should be allowed to travel abroad till the final decision on the petition.