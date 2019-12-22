PM Imran Khan vows ‘befitting response’ to any false flag op by India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again warned the international community about Indian false flag operation which Modi-led Hindutva supremacist and fascist government could stage against Pakistan to divert attention from its own domestic chaos, besides, whipping up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said in that case, Pakistan would have no other option, but to give a befitting response. He said over the last five years of Modi’s govt, India had been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva supremacist and fascist ideology. Now, with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who wanted a pluralist India were beginning to protest and it was becoming a mass movement, he added.

“At the same time the siege by Indian occupation forces in IOJK (Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) continues & a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted. As these protests are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing. Indian Army chief’s statement adds to our concerns of a False Flag operation,” the Prime Minister maintained.

“I have been warning the international community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response,” he cautioned the global community.