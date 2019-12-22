Concern over dilapidated condition of operation theater

GUJRANWALA: People have shown concern over dilapidated condition of under construction second floor of operation theater at DHQ Hospital. The people said that big cracks had been appeared on the walls and roofs of the first floor building due to lack of planning. Meanwhile, the DC has taken notice of the issue and asked the MS to submit feasibility report in this regard. Sources told that the condition of the old building of the operation theater was not so good but the MS got started the construction work of second flood on it. When doctors and patients pointed out the matter, the MS allegedly arranged temporarily iron pillars to support the roofs of old buildings, the sources said.