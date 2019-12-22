close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Man kills wife

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man hanged his wife to death for alleged illicit relations with someone in Sobunr area of Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar district, early Saturday. “The suspect after hanging his wife to death managed to flee but he would soon be arrested,” Mohammad Naeem, the investigation officer, told reporters. The police after lodging FIR started investigation to apprehend suspect, Mohammad Latif.

