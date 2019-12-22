Suspension of power supply: Mob storms grid station in Bannu

BANNU: The angry residents of Bakakhel and Momandkhel stormed the power grid station-II against the suspension of power supply on Saturday.

After the lapse of three-day deadline, the charged residents forced their entry into the power grid station No-II and ransacked the furniture and other apparatus there. The police on the occasion used teargas to disperse the mob but to no avail.

Speaking to media, the elders including Malik Asif Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Prof Ayub Khan, Pir Hukam Khan, Masoom Wazir, Amir Feroz Khan, Gul Zaman and others said they were forced to take the step.

They said that the jirga had held meetings with the concerned authorities about the suspension of electricity and hours-long loadshedding.

They said that they had informed the district administration and the heads of the line-departments about the suspension of electricity and loadshedding and given a three-day deadline to the district administration and officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to restore power supply to their villages.

They threatened to take more serious steps if the police arrested a single individual belonging to their tribes in this case.

Giving a one-day deadline to the district administration and the Pesco officials, they said they would block the Miranshah Road in protest if the power supply was not restored.