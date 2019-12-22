close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Gas supply survey in Bara

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

BARA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi on Saturday inaugurated the survey of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Bara tehsil of Khyber district for the provision of the natural gas. MNA Iqbal Afridi along with deputy chief engineer SNGPL Tahir Afzal and other officials were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Iqbal Afridi said the government had promised the tribal people to provide all facilities to them.

