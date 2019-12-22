Woman, alleged lover killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his sister and her paramour in Milikhel Bala here on Saturday, police official said.

Station House Officer Irshad Khan said that he received a call from informer stating that Ihsanullah shot dead his sister and her alleged paramour Mir Akbar Shah in DauranKandao in Milikhel village.

The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial. The police launched investigation after registering the case against the accused, Ihsanullah.