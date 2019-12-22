Measures being taken for development of province: CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is taking pragmatic measures for the improvement of economy and overall development of the province.

“The promotion of industry and commerce in the province, completion of all the small and large industrial zones with a rapid pace is the priority of the government, which will not only stabilise the economy but will also provide better employment opportunities to the people,” he said. The chief minister was speaking at a meeting with Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani at Chief Minister’s House, said a handout. The chief minister said that the provincial government was also introducing reforms in the institutions to ensure better service delivery to the public. “The PTI government is not only trying to improve the economy but is also focused on welfare of the people,” he added. Mahmood Khan added that the government was providing loans to the youth of merged tribal districts to enable them to earn a better livelihood. The rapid development of Rashakai Special Economic Zone along with other Economic Zones in the province was the priority of the government for which all the stakeholders should have to play their active role, he said. “The foreign investment is being invited in the province which will further help in the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added. The chief minister stated that the government was utilising all possible resources to make all the economic zones functional as soon as possible. He said that the early completion of roads and other infrastructure in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone and Hattar Economic Zone would further enhance economic and industrial activities in the province.