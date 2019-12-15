close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Upper Hazara receives snowfall

National

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara on Saturday received heavy snowfall, bringing the mercury down.

The snowfall, which started on Friday night, continued intermittently the entire day in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, and Torghar and Mansehra districts. Jarad-Kaghan section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and many links roads in Kaghan valley, Konsh valley and Siran valley were also blocked because of the snow and land-sliding. The Hazara Division is in the grip of severe cold after the rain and snowfall. The rain also lashed Mansehra and other parts of Hazara on the second consecutive day.

