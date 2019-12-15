Rs5 bn approved to build roads for new tourist spots: KP minister

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan on Saturday said that a huge sum of Rs5 billion had been approved for the construction of roads leading to new tourist destinations in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

In a statement, he said that in the first phase, 14 roads would be constructed in Malakand and Hazara divisions. The construction work would be started next month, he said. The construction of roads leading to the new tourist destinations include the Ankara, Marghzar, Burj Banda, Kafir Banda, Madyan, Bishigram, Erin, Darhal, Godar Lake and Bahrain roads in Swat, and Mahnur Valley, Ganol, Peppering, Shogran, Kora Bin to Mandi Sairan, Komal Gali and Suhra Road in Hazara division. The senior minister said that second phase of roads to tourist destinations would also be started soon.

He added that due to the government's best tourism strategy, the new year would rise with a good omen for tourism in Pakistan as the London's famous Condi Nast Travel Magazine has declared Pakistan the best place for travel and tourism in 2020.

The magazine suggested 20 best places for tourism in 2020, and Pakistan was placed atop the list. The magazine reports that tourism sector had suffered a lot due to poor law and order situation in Pakistan for the last two decades but now the situation is satisfactory and tourists visit Pakistan without fear.