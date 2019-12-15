close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
Mali president launches crisis resolution talks

BAMAKO: Swatting aside opposition scepticism, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Saturday received representatives of political and armed groups as well as civil society in an attempt to foster dialogue in his conflict-wracked country. The talks are being advertised as a “national inclusive dialogue” and an opportunity after months of jihadist and ethnic violence with islamists having killed more than 140 Malian troops since September. The violence — part of a Sahel-wide insurgency which national armed forces, backed by 4,500 French troops, are struggling to contain — comes alongside bloodshed between Fulani herders and sedentary farmers in the country´s centre. “Let us unite, let us join hands to plug the holes of a broken vessel,” said Keita as he received some 3,000 delegates to Bamako´s Palace of Culture. Resolving a crisis which exists on many levels — security, humanitarian but also economic with the added issue of climate change — requires establishing a political roadmap.

