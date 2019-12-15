close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
Lockdown in IOK continues on 132nd day

National

S
Sabah
December 15, 2019

SRINAGAR: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) the increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have been already suffering immensely due to strict military siege since August 5.

Due to continued lockdown people could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter an age-old practice as Srinagar-Jammu Highway the only surface link of the territory remains closed for most of the season.

The situation in the held Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continues to remain grim on 132nd consecutive day on Saturday.

There is no let-up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory amid massive deployment of Indian troops.

The ban on internet text messaging and prepaid mobile connections is still in place and the restoration of some communications restrictions such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services could not provide any respite to the people.

