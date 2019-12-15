British designated HC visits Karachi, hosts dinner

ISLAMABAD: The designated British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner made his inaugural visit to Karachi. According to the High Commission the envoy hosted a dinner for the selected delegates, partners and curators of the Women of the World (WOW) festival during his trip to the port city and economic hub of Pakistan. The WOW is being organised by the British Council in Pakistan, together with the WOW Foundation and Southbank Centre.

Dr Turner also visited the Mazar-e-Quaid and made a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Makli Necropolis. He said on the occasion that Karachi is a dynamic, multi-cultural and diverse city and I am delighted that I have been able to visit within my first few weeks in Pakistan. The top British companies operating in Pakistan: Standard Chartered, GlaxoSmithKline, Shell Pakistan, Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser all have their head offices in Karachi and represent one per cent of Pakistan’s entire economy, the High Commissioner designated said.

“I have enjoyed meeting inspirational Pakistani women role models during the WOW – Women of the World Festival who are making a difference in their fields.

My trip to Karachi would not be complete without a visit to pay my respects at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and reflect on his vision of a tolerant and inclusive Pakistan,” he added. The British Council in Pakistan, together with the WOW Foundation, and Southbank Centre and four curator partners are organising the third WOW – Women of the World festival in Pakistan on 14-15 December 2019 at Beach Luxury.

The British Council hosted the first full scale WOW in South Asia in Karachi in 2016 bringing together exceptional and inspiring women, offering a space to share the achievements of women and look at the significant challenges still faced by them. This is the third time the Women of the Women festival will be held in Karachi, and the 2019 line-up includes important talks and mentoring, musical performances, dramatic readings, panel discussions, workshops, a space for young children and a market re-imagined as a diverse and inclusive third space.

Women of the World Festivals first began in the UK in 2010, launched by Jude Kelly CBE at Southbank Centre London. WOW festivals around the world are platforms to celebrate women and girls, discuss what prevents them from achieving their potential, raise global awareness and discuss solutions to on the issues they face. To date, WOW has reached over 2 million people in 17 countries on 5 continents with more than 60 festivals around the world. The WOW Foundation was created by Kelly in 2018 to manage what has now become a global movement.