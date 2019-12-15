NAB intensifies investigation against Ahsan

NAROWAL: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has intensified its investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and conducted a raid in Narowal to arrest him the other day.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the PML-N senior leader said, “Imran Niazi, there is no need to conduct raids to arrest me. I am always ready to court arrest.” Ahsan said negative tactics could not force him to bow down before the fake government. He said he would not seek any protective bail from any court.