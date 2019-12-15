UK exit from EU detrimental to Pak interests: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union would be detrimental to Pakistan’s interests.

Addressing the participants in Star Property Expo organised by the Star Marketing at the Expo Centre Lahore, the governor said housing sector is near to the heart of the present regime and it aims to encourage all builders to join hands with the state to help reduce the shortage of houses in the country. He said the Naya Pakistan Housing Project was an ample proof of the keen interest shown by the government in property business. He urged the participating builders to come up with low-cost housing models as well to cater to the lowest segments of society. He said in order to streamline the smooth working of builders and developers the government was removing unnecessary hurdles and simplifying construction laws.

He, however, emphasised that there would be no compromise on the quality of construction. He said house aspirants whether poor or rich wanted their residence to be safe and strong. He hoped that with the cooperation of quality builders like Star Marketing the government would achieve its aim of providing safe and quality houses even to the poorer citizens. He said government needed cooperation of the private sector to ensure that each family had its own shelter.

Leading builders and developers from all over the country are participating in the expo. They are offering real estate and plots in Gwadar, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi and all other parts of the country.

The exhibition attracted a large number of visitors although two more exhibitions were also in vogue in the adjacent halls. Besides builders and developers, other professions related with construction also established their stalls. They included architects and termite specialists. Some stalls were booking the property. The presence of number of quality builders and developers provided the visitors a chance to compare the offers and choose from the best.

In his brief talk with the media, the Punjab governor deplored the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) incident. He said the incident had tarnished the image of the country. The people living outside Pakistan have not taken it well. He said doctors and lawyers represented two important institutions belonging to highly educated segment of society and he wished that the incidence had not happened. However, he said that the law of land would be applied evenly on all accused irrespective of the families they belonged to.

Regarding India, the Punjab governor lamented that Indian rulers were involved in the bloodshed of innocent people of Kashmir. He said it was blatantly violating the human rights.

Still the Indian government dares talk of human rights and respect in Pakistan where all minorities live in harmony, he added.

He said, “By opening the Kartarpur border, we have shown our sincere intention for peace, love and harmony.” The governor said Pakistan had at last been able to defeat terrorists. It is now acknowledged as a peaceful country. He said the improved image had paved way for the return of international cricket in our country.

Regarding Gwadar, Ch Sarwar said Pakistan’s future was linked with proper functioning and operations at Gwadar. He said “China is our all-weather friend and it is supporting us all the way as a true friend. If we used the Gwadar port facility prudently, it will trigger an economic revolution in the country.” He said FATF issue would soon be resolved while the GSP-Plus facility issue would also be settled to our liking. We need to do some lobbying in this regard.” Steps in this regard are being taken, he added.