Fog claims 7 lives in Punjab

FAISALABAD: Fog claimed seven lives including a woman in different cities of Punjab Saturday.

According to details traffic has been badly affected by fog. Three incidents took place in Faisalabad. A speedy bus collided with a rickshaw due to severe fog resulting into death of Shahida Perveen, wife of Mohammad Sharif, in Khalid Abad on Station Road. Second incident took place in Samandari Ghojra where a speedy truck hit a motorcycle leaving 28-year-old Hassain dead. Third incident occurred near Milat Road where a car crushed 20-year-old motorcycle rider named Mahtab. Besides 4 people died in a car-motorcycle collision in Hafiz Abad while one person got severe injuries. Two people sustained injuries in a van and car collision on GT Road, Okara. The injured have been rushed to Rural Health Center (Akhtar Abad) for medical treatment. Three people were going on motorcycle when a car from opposite side hit them in Hafiz Abad. One man died on the spot while 3 breathed their last in hospital.