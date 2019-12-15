Police team hailed for taking action against outlaws

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Imtiaz Shah on Saturday said that the

police were fighting multiple challenges to restore peace and make the region crime-free.

He said this while inquiring after the health of police officials, who sustained injuries when a police party came under attack in Garwaki village in the limits of Gomal Bazaar Police Station of Tank district on Friday. Six policemen including a station house officer (SHO) were injured when they were attacked with a grenade by outlaws. In retaliation, the police shot dead an outlaw wanted in different crimes. The RPO lauded the efforts of Tank police.