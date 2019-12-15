Woman among four killed in Kohistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHISTAN: Armed man gunned down four people including a woman here on Saturday and escaped the scene.
Spokesman of Kohistan Police said that the accused barged into a house in Kolai Palas area and opened indiscriminate fire at residents.
A woman among four people was killed in the firing and the attacker fled the scene of crime after committing quadruplet murder. A case was registered against the attacker and investigation was underway, the spokesman added.
