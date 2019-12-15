close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 15, 2019

Woman among four killed in Kohistan

National

AFP
December 15, 2019

KOHISTAN: Armed man gunned down four people including a woman here on Saturday and escaped the scene.

Spokesman of Kohistan Police said that the accused barged into a house in Kolai Palas area and opened indiscriminate fire at residents.

A woman among four people was killed in the firing and the attacker fled the scene of crime after committing quadruplet murder. A case was registered against the attacker and investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan