Woman among four killed in Kohistan

KOHISTAN: Armed man gunned down four people including a woman here on Saturday and escaped the scene.

Spokesman of Kohistan Police said that the accused barged into a house in Kolai Palas area and opened indiscriminate fire at residents.

A woman among four people was killed in the firing and the attacker fled the scene of crime after committing quadruplet murder. A case was registered against the attacker and investigation was underway, the spokesman added.