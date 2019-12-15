No majority in assemblies, S Punjab not possible: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has abandoned the idea of making South Punjab province.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the PTI does not enjoy a clear majority in assemblies. It is because of this reason the establishment of the South Punjab province is not possible.

He said the PTI has no connection with Barrister Hassaan Niazi. He said raids are being conducted on Hassan’s home and farmhouse for his arrest as those who vandalized the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) will not be spared. He said Hassaan Niazi is Hafizullah Niazi’s son first and Imran Khan’s nephew later. The government is taking action against him with full force. Several suspects involved in the PIC assault have been detained and some arrested lawyers have been produced before the court.

He said the government is introducing a security bill for the safety of hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff that will soon be approved by the assembly. The PIC infrastructure has been reinstated and the hospital is functional now. He said lawyers, doctors and people from other communities are respectable “for us and we need to establish the writ of the government”.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif handed over Rs 100 billion to his daughter Maryam Nawaz from the national exchequer. On the other hand, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s son, brother or any other relative has not been made incharge of any programme. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has problem with Usman Buzdar’s performance. The nation is in distress regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Action against Nawaz will be decided when the deadline given to him by the court ends.

The PML-N supremo visits hospitals only when he has to submit medical reports to the court. Otherwise, he is seen visiting London and eating burgers.