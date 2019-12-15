Dutch police arrest climate protesters at Schiphol

THE HAGUE: Dutch border police on Saturday detained several climate protesters at Amsterdam´s Schiphol airport during a demonstration aimed at forcing the busy international air hub to adopt a plan to curb greenhouse emissions.

Gendarmes started removing protesters inside the busy Schiphol Plaza where a group of between 100 to 150 climate activists gathered with placards and posters to shout slogans, live television images showed.

One protester chained himself to a pillar during the unauthorised demonstration inside the busy hall that leads to the arrivals and departures section of the airport.

The demonstrators were watched by more than two dozen law officers who from time-to-time arrested protesters who were then carried outside to a waiting police van. Protesters were also gathering outside for a legal protest under the eye of Dutch police, some on horseback, Amsterdam´s AT5 television news showed. Protesters waved banners saying "Tax the plane, take the train" and "Shrink aviation" while activists from Greenpeace, which organised the demonstration, told the crowd: "Schiphol is one the biggest airports in Europe and yet they still want to expand it. That´s not normal!"