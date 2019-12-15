Where gangsters rule

This refers to the article, 'Are we, gangsters?' (Dec 14) by Babar Sattar. The bold and objective writeup gave us the hope that there are still a few persons who can dare tell the truth and are not tied to group loyalties. In developed countries, police officers are not reluctant even to shoot down a person suspected of threatening the lives of others.

In Pakistan, the police face a dilemma; they are damned if they do and they are damned if they don't. In those countries where the police quickly arrive at the scene, such scuffles are rare. The police round up the offender immediately and thus people rarely take the law in their hands. In our case people are taking the law in their hands because of the limitations of our police and lack of trust on the criminal justice system. Unless we remedy it, gangsters will keep ruling the roost.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad