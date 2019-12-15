close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
December 15, 2019

Modi's India

Newspost

 
December 15, 2019

India's pseudo-secular claim has been exposed by the recent Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, whereby Indian Muslims have been once again marginalized. Citizenship rights are a forbidden tree for Muslims. Eventually, the ugly and horrendous face of Modi has been revealed to the rest of world.

Modi's dream of Hindutva supremacy is turning into a reality. This is what secularism means to India. Interestingly, the resistance from within India is a thorn in Modi's paw. Protests are being staged in India against this discriminatory bill. As Muslims in India are becoming more and more vulnerable in India, it is binding on the UN to intervene and stop India from depriving Muslims of their citizenship rights and bringing other minorities to their majority areas.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

