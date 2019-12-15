close
Sun Dec 15, 2019

December 15, 2019

Good advice

Newspost

 
December 15, 2019

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, an ally of the government, is certainly in frail health. But the sensible advice that he gives the government from time to time, proves that his mind is still sharp, and his heart is in the right place. He advised the government to treat ex-president Zardari with the respect that his position as an ex-head of state warrants and demands.

Earlier on, he advised the government to behave humanly and remove ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL and let him travel abroad for his treatment. Similarly, he advised the government to deal with Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s dharna in a political manner without using force. The government would do well to take the advice of the senior statesman seriously. The government will ignore Ch Sahib’s sagacious advice at its own peril.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad

More From Newspost