close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 15, 2019

Swiss access

Newspost

 
December 15, 2019

The Swiss parliament has approved a legislation granting 18 countries, including Pakistan, access to financial data starting from 2021. Despite the fact that the implementation would start after over one year, it is a positive development which means Switzerland will provide details of bank accounts held by their citizens. Meanwhile in return, Switzerland will receive information on the banking details of accounts held by Swiss citizens/residents in these partner countries.

There have been claims that Pakistanis have stashed $200 billion in Swiss accounts, with increasing demand that steps should be taken to bring back the funds taken illegally out of country. We hope that similar arrangements would be made with other countries, where Pakistanis have supposedly amassed their wealth, to discourage corruption and flight of money through illegal means.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost