Body of missing woman recovered

NOWSHERA: The body of a woman, who had gone missing three months ago, was recovered from her own house in Tarkhel Nizampur on Saturday, police said.

Wisal, resident of Gulbela, registered a report at the Sabirabad Police Post, stating that his daughter, Ayesha, married to Muhammad Khan 10 years ago. “Her life was made miserable by her husband to an extent that she stopped visiting her parents,” he maintained. The father said that he visited her house after he did not hear from her for three months, adding, he found the house was locked while her four children were staying with their uncle. After registering the case, the police went to the house and broke the door open and searched it thoroughly. “I suspected that her body might have been buried in the ditch found in the yard,” he said. He requested the local court for digging out the ditch in the yard wherefrom her body was recovered. The police sent the specimen to the laboratory which confirmed the body was of Ayesha. Her husband, Muhammad Khan, along with his three relatives had disappeared since then while handing over his children to his brother.