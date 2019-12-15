PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia for day-long visit

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia for a day-long visit to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the visit was part of bilateral cooperation and regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister also paid his respect at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). It would be PM Khan’s fourth visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May, September and October. From the Saudi side, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to Pakistan in February.

During his last visit to Saudi Arabia in October, Khan had met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a bid to ease tensions between Tehran and Riyadh. Separately, the Prime Minister also held delegation-level talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two talked about bilateral relations, regional peace and security and global political situation.

The Premier and the Saudi crown prince agreed to bolster Pakistan-Saudi relations as well as bilateral cooperation during their meeting.