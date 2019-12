Sudan’s Bashir gets two years’ detention for corruption

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced on Saturday to two years’ detention in a correctional centre for corruption in the first of several cases against the ousted autocrat.

The charges stemmed from millions of dollars received by the toppled strongman from Saudi Arabia. Bashir, who was deposed by the army in April after months of mass protests against his three-decade rule, appeared in court in a metal cage wearing a traditional white jalabiya and turban for the verdict.

He was convicted of “corruption” and “possession of foreign currency”, judge Al Sadiq Abdelrahman said, charges which can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Instead the court, taking into account his age, ordered the 75-year-old to serve two years in a correctional centre for the elderly. “Under the law, those who reached the age of 70 shall not serve jail terms,” the judge said.

Bashir will serve his sentence after the verdict has been reached in another case in which he is accused of ordering the killing of demonstrators during the protests that led to his ouster, the judge said.

The court also ordered the confiscation of 6.9 million euros, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds ($128,000) found at Bashir’s home.