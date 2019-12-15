Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Perth Test with hamstring strain

PERTH: Josh Hazlewood won’t bowl again in the first Test against New Zealand after suffering a hamstring strain two balls into his second over and faces a race to play any more Tests this season.

“Overnight MRI (scans) confirmed a left hamstring strain,” a CA spokesman said. “He will not bowl for the remainder of this test, may bat if required. Recovery to be monitored in coming weeks.”

Hazlewood had looked distraught as he made his way off after aborting his run-up and Australia will now have to push for victory with just two frontline quicks in Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The selectors will need to decide between James Pattinson and the uncapped Michael Neser as his replacement for the second Test at the MCG.

“It’s a little bit sore this morning,” Hazlewood told Fox Cricket.

“I obviously knew as soon as I did it there was a tear there. It’s not too bad so we’ll play it by ear over the next couple of weeks. Bowlers know their bodies pretty well these days so we know when something is not quite right. The best thing to do was to come off and get it checked out. The ball was coming out really nicely and I had a couple of hours under lights up my sleeve but yeah, unlucky.

“It’s a tight series. It will be tough to get up for the last Test but we’ll see how we go. I haven’t (done a hamstring), no. I must be getting older. It’s something new as a quick so I’ll do a bit of rehab and get back on the park as quick as I can.”