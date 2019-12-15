Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar in ODI squad

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board on Saturday named paceman Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the upcoming One-day International series against the West Indies.

Kumar, 29, was rested after he complained of pain in his groin following the third and final Twenty20 International in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his hernia symptoms have resurfaced,” it said.

A specialist opinion will now be sought and his management plan will be decided accordingly, the statement added.

Earlier this week, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the series after sustaining a deep cut to his left knee.

India’s squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.