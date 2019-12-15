Pakistan, England women’s match washed out

LAHORE: Pakistan and England shared a point each after their third and final ICC Women’s Championship ODI at Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur, was washed out on Saturday.

The addition of one point took Pakistan’s tally to 16 and saw them leapfrog South Africa to the fourth spot on the points table, while England, with 29 points, strengthened their hold on the second position.

Pakistan slumped from 96/0 to 145/8 before rain forced abandonment of the match.

England skipper Heather Knight won her third consecutive toss, and opted to bowl. Kaynat Hafeez, the 23-year-old batter, was handed her maiden ODI cap for Pakistan.

Nahida Khan and Javeriia Khan, the Pakistan openers, scored 96 in 20.1 overs. Nahida reached her eighth ODI half-century off just 49 balls, striking eight boundaries. Sarah Glenn gave England the much-needed breakthrough when she trapped Javeria leg-before for 37. She then accounted for Nahida in the next over to mark England’s comeback.

Bismah Maroof, the captain, who had scored 69 and 64 in the first two ODIs, edged one behind to Amy Jones off Sophie Ecclestone when on 7. Glenn then removed debutant Hafeez and Nida Dar in quick succession, as Pakistan found themselves at a precarious 121/5 in the 29th over.

Omaima Sohail remained solid at one end, scoring an unbeaten 27 off 50, but wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Anya Shrubsole, who failed to take a wicket in her opening spell, conceding 24 off three overs, replaced Ecclestone, and bagged three quick wickets to reduce Pakistan to 145/8.

Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with returns of 4/18 from her eight-over spell.

England, having won the previous two games, took the series and skipper Heather Knight, who had scored 41 and 86 in the first two ODIs, was named the Player of the Series.

Knight, the England captain, was awarded the player of the series award for scoring 127 runs in the series at an average of 63.50 and taking two wickets.