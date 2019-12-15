close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
AFP
December 15, 2019

Boucher named SA head coach

Sports

AFP
December 15, 2019

CAPE TOWN: Former Test wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was on Saturday named as South African cricket team’s head coach until 2023.

The announcement was made by Cricket South Africa interim director of cricket, former Test captain Graeme Smith. Boucher, 43, played in 146 Tests, 290 One-Day Internationals and 25 Twenty20 Internationals for South Africa.

Enoch Nkwe, who was interim team director and who was in charge of the team on a tour of India, was named assistant coach, also with a contract until 2023, which will mark the end of the next Cricket World Cup.

