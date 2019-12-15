Bad weather continues to haunt Test

ISLAMABAD: Overnight and Saturday morning showers resulted in a complete washout of the fourth day’s play in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Both teams were asked to stay back at their hotel till the time field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough made a decision on resumption of play, which never happened. The umpires called off play at around 12 noon.

Rainwater accumulated on the covers. Though the groundsmen tried their best to clear the water, more rain curtailed their job.

Sri Lanka fetched 19 runs in only 5.2 overs bowled on Friday and are 282-6 in what looks like a never ending first innings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-58) and Naseem Shah (2-83) are the main wicket-takers for Pakistan thus far. Dhananjaya de Silva (87 not out) will be looking to complete his century if play resumes on Sunday (today). As many as 261.5 overs have been lost in the Test to bad weather.