PTF to pick strong team for Slovenia

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation has decided to conduct trials to pick the team for the Davis Cup Group I playoff tie against Slovenia.

The tie will be played at the Pakistan Sports Board’s grass courts on March 6-7, 2020.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan while addressing a reception hosted by the federation in honour of the South Asian Games silver and bronze medal winning teams and Davis Cup squad, said the best possible team will be fielded against Slovenia. “We have decided to hold trials and camps to prepare a formidable team for the tie,” he said.

He praised the national team for winning seven medals including a silver in the South Asian Games. “I would also appreciate our juniors for giving their best in the Davis Cup tie against a powerful Indian team.”

The PTF president also criticised the government’s priorities with sports standing nowhere. “We have a prime minister who is a sporting hero himself. We were hoping a big change in sports promotion. But that is not the case so far. The government should start investing in sports to project a positive image of the country,” Saifullah said.

Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Akbar Durrani, who was chef de mission of Pakistan’s SAG contingent, said national teams/athletes won 32 gold medals which were almost thrice the number the country won in the last South Asian Games in India. “It is a big achievement and credit must go to the athletes,” he said.

Durrani said the government was working on a plan for sports promotion. “We have different ideas and are considering the best possible option to generate funds and promote the sports in which Pakistan are good.”

He said the government plans to target around 15,000 talented athletes. “Our plan is to pick talent and then groom them under watchful eyes of experts. We will soon be tabling the summary for the prime minister’s approval.”

He called on the sports federations to forget their inner tussles for the betterment of Pakistan sports.

Later, Saifullah and Durrani presented gifts to the South Asian Games and Davis Cup teams. Besides Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Khan, Maheen Aftab and Sarah Mansoor were also presented gifts.

Also present on the occasion were Director General Pakistan Sports Board Amna Imran and PTF’s SVP Saeed Ahmad, Arif Qureshi and Gul Rehman.