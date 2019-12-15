Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended

LAHORE :An Anti-Narcotics court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah by December 21, an accused of trafficking 15 kilogram heroin.

Jail officials didn’t produce Rana Sana before the court. After which the court extended his judicial remand by December 21. He was arrested by the ANF and an FIR was registered against him under Section 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ANF in the FIR claimed that the agency had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards scuffled with them. The ANF also claimed in the FIR that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. It claimed in the FIR that Rana Sana had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilogram heroin from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.