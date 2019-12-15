Youth hit to death by speeding car

LAHORE :A 22-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Johar Town police limits on Saturday. Police have handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

The victim was identified as Sunbal. He was riding a bike when a car hit him. As a result, he received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Crackdown: Lahore Police (Cantt Division) arrested 186 criminals and recovered 17 pistols, a rifle, bullets, more than 10kg Charas, 240grm heroin and 262 litre liquor.

Cantt Division Police busted five gangs and arrested their 12 members along with recoveries worth more than Rs700,000 from them.

Police also recovered thousands of rupees from four criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Moreover, 15 proclaimed offenders in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 25 court offenders. Cantt Division Police also arrested 72 criminals for violating Kite Flying, One Wheeling, Aerial Firing, Price Control and Loudspeaker Acts.