Doctors, paramedics resume duties at PIC emergency ward

LAHORE :Doctors and paramedics of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) have started work in the emergency ward but didn’t resume duties in other departments of the hospital on the third consecutive day on Saturday.

The doctors of PIC, at the behest of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), stayed away from duties at the Out-Patients Department (OPD) and vowed to boycott services in the hospital till the government moves to take concrete action against lawyers involved in hooliganism, manhandling of healthcare providers and damaging public and private property in the hospital.

Cardiac patients started coming to the emergency ward of PIC after disruption of healthcare services due to damage inflicted during a lawyers’ attack. The doctors treated more than 200 patients at the emergency ward, performed angiography on four and angioplasty on two patients.

The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has announced continuing services at the emergency and pharmacy as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and ancillary staff of PIC ended three-day mourning to express solidarity with the families of victims, who had lost their lives during the lawyers’ attack on the hospital. Meanwhile, the PIC management distributed checques among owners of cars, which were damaged by lawyers in the hospital. Owners of 800cc cars were given Rs.50,000, those of 1000cc Rs.75,000, 1300cc Rs.150,000 and 1600cc or above Rs.200,000. The police have also started recording statements of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who were performing duties at the time of the lawyers’ attack. The police also recorded the statement of Dr Fizza, a victim of lawyers’ torture, who identified culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Lahore (SIMS/SHL) offered Fateha for the patients, who had lost their lives during the lawyers’ attack at PIC. Acting Principal SIMS Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad also led a rally from Services Hospital to PIC and presented a bouquet to Medical Superintendent of PIC Dr Muhammad Ameer.

special team: A meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has reviewed progress of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) case.

DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed briefed the meeting about the development in investigation. A special team has been constituted under the leadership of SSP Investigation Zeshan Asghar to make sure further progress in the case. The Organised Crime SP, Model Town Investigation SP, two DSPs and two police inspectors are included in seven-member team. Meanwhile, investigation team nominated Barrister Hassan Niazi, nephew of prime minister, in the case.