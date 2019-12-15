Davis Cup Group-I play-off tie against Slovenia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has decided to conduct trials for the selection of team for the Davis Cup Group-I play-off tie against Slovenia to be held at the PTF Grass Courts on March 6-7, 2020.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) during speech at a reception hosted by the federation in honour of the South Asian Games silver and bronze medal winning teams and under-19 Davis Cup team, said that best possible team will be fielded against Slovenia in play off tie.

“We have decided to hold trails and camps to prepare formidable team for the tie against Slovenia.” He praised tennis team at the SA Games for winning seven medals including one silver. “I would also appreciate junior team for giving what they could during Davis Cup tie against powerful Indian team.”

The PTF president came harsh on the government priorities where sports stand nowhere. “We have a Prime Minister who is a sports hero himself and had got admission in Oxford University on the basis on sports. We were hoping a big change in sports promotion. But that is not the case so far. The government should start investing in sports to project positive image of the country.” On the contrary the current government had totally forgotten its responsibilities about sports promotion. “There is a need to invest in sports in a big way as with it attached the future of Pakistan youth.”

Salim Saifullah said that instead of conducting inquiries on the Narowal Complex, Punjab Government must start utilizing these facilities.

Akbar Durrani, Secretary Inter provincial Coordination (IPC) who was also Chef de Mission of Pakistan contingent for 13th SA Games said national teams had won 32 gold medals which were almost triple to what the country won during the last Games held in India. ‘It is a big achievement and credit of this must go to athletes.”

He said that government was working on a plan for sports promotion in the country. “We have different ideas and are considering the best possible option to generate funds and promote the game different games in which Pakistan are good at.”

Akbar Durrani said that the government planned to target around 15000 talented athletes. “Picking the talent and then grooming them under watchful eyes of experts are what we are looking at. We would soon be tabling the summary for Prime Minister’s approval.”

He called on the federations to forget about their inner tussle for the betterment of sports in the country.

Later both Salim Saifullah and Akbar Durrani presented gifts to the SA Games tennis team and Davis Cup team. Besides Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Shoiab Khan, Maheen Aftab and Sarah Mansoor were also awarded gifts. Also present on the occasion were Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Amna Imran, Saeed Ahmad (SVP PTF), Arif Qureshi and Gul Rehman.