Napoli game pushed back after storm damage

MILAN: Napoli’s Serie A game against Parma on Saturday has been pushed back half an hour after a storm damaged the roof of the San Paolo Stadium.
The Italian league game had been due to kick-off at 6:00pm (1700GMT) but will now begin at 6:30pm, Napoli confirmed.
Storm damage had dislodged some roof coverings, leaving a hole over one of the stands, but the match was given the go ahead after structural checks by city officials.
The gates will be open to the public from 3:30pm.
Gennaro Gattuso makes his debut as Napoli coach after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked midweek.
In seventh, Napoli are eight points off the Champions League places, and on a seven-match winless run in the league since October 19.
Ancelotti was sacked despite a 4-0 win over Genk in Champions League action to advance to the last 16. Promoted Parma are eighth in the league.
