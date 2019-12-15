close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
AFP
December 15, 2019

Napoli game pushed back after storm damage

Sports

MILAN: Napoli’s Serie A game against Parma on Saturday has been pushed back half an hour after a storm damaged the roof of the San Paolo Stadium.

The Italian league game had been due to kick-off at 6:00pm (1700GMT) but will now begin at 6:30pm, Napoli confirmed.

Storm damage had dislodged some roof coverings, leaving a hole over one of the stands, but the match was given the go ahead after structural checks by city officials.

The gates will be open to the public from 3:30pm.

Gennaro Gattuso makes his debut as Napoli coach after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked midweek.

In seventh, Napoli are eight points off the Champions League places, and on a seven-match winless run in the league since October 19.

Ancelotti was sacked despite a 4-0 win over Genk in Champions League action to advance to the last 16. Promoted Parma are eighth in the league.

