Pak, England women ODI washed out

LAHORE: Pakistan Women and England Women shared a point each as rain washed-out the third and final ICC Women’s Championship ODI between them at Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The addition of one point took Pakistan’s tally to 16 and saw them leapfrog South Africa Women to the fourth spot on the points table, while England, with 29 points, strengthened their hold on the second position. Pakistan slumped from 96/0 to 145/8 before rain forced abandonment of the third and final ICC Women’s Championship ODI between Pakistan and England. England skipper Heather Knight won her third consecutive toss, and opted to bowl. Kaynat Hafeez, the 23-year-old batter, was handed her maiden ODI cap for Pakistan.

Nahida Khan and Javeriia Khan, the Pakistan openers, added 96 in 20.1 overs to give them a fine start. Nahida was the aggressor, reaching her eighth ODI half-century off just 49 balls, striking eight boundaries. Sarah Glenn gave England the much-needed breakthrough, trapping Javeria leg-before for 37. She then accounted for Nahida in the next over to mark England’s comeback.

Bismah Maroof, the captain, who had scored 69 and 64 in the first two ODIs, failed on the day, edging one behind to Amy Jones off Sophie Ecclestone when on 7. Glenn then removed debutant Hafeez and Nida Dar in quick succession, as Pakistan found themselves at a precarious 121/5 in the 29th over.

Omaima Sohail remained solid at one end, scoring an unbeaten 27 off 50, but wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Anya Shrubsole, who failed to take a wicket in her opening spell, conceding 24 off three overs, replaced Ecclestone, and bagged three quick wickets to reduce Pakistan further to 145/8. Syeda Shah, the Pakistan No.10, had faced just one ball, before it started to pour, and no further play was possible. Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with returns of 4/18 from her eight-over spell.

England, having won the previous two games, took the series and skipper Heather Knight, who had scored 41 and 86 respectively in the first two ODIs, was named as the Player of the Series. The three-match T20I series gets under way at the same venue on Tuesday, 17 December.

Speaking about her bowling performance, Sarah Glenn said: “I was really happy to get four wickets today, but it’s a shame the rain came and the game had to be abandoned.