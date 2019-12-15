Pindi Gym victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pindi Gymkhana won a friendly match with an exciting finish against Tauseef Club by 2 wickets at Pindi Gymkhana ground.
Fine batting by Wasif Khan (Pindi Gym), Waqasullah, M Farooq and dashing bowling by M Luqman (Tauseef Club) were the main feature of the match.
Scores: Tauseef Club 247/5 in 35 Overs (Waqasullah 76 including 4x6, 7x4, M Farooq 59, Hussain Raza 40(no), Luqman 16(no), Zahid 3/43, Wasif 1/28, Umer 1/360.
Pindi Gym 248/8 in 34.3 Overs (Wasif Khan 94, Adnan 34, Awais 45(no), M Luqman 5/46, Waqasullah 2/48, Noman 1/37).
