Sun Dec 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Pindi Gym victorious

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

LAHORE: Pindi Gymkhana won a friendly match with an exciting finish against Tauseef Club by 2 wickets at Pindi Gymkhana ground.

Fine batting by Wasif Khan (Pindi Gym), Waqasullah, M Farooq and dashing bowling by M Luqman (Tauseef Club) were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Tauseef Club 247/5 in 35 Overs (Waqasullah 76 including 4x6, 7x4, M Farooq 59, Hussain Raza 40(no), Luqman 16(no), Zahid 3/43, Wasif 1/28, Umer 1/360.

Pindi Gym 248/8 in 34.3 Overs (Wasif Khan 94, Adnan 34, Awais 45(no), M Luqman 5/46, Waqasullah 2/48, Noman 1/37).

