close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Mehtab Haider
December 15, 2019

FBR chairman meets NUST, LUMS dept heads to launch programme

World

Mehtab Haider
December 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi held a meeting with heads of departments of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to discuss the launch of “Customs Internship Programme” for the youth of Pakistan in June 2020.

Earlier the programme had been got approved and chairman had directed its expeditious implementation. As informed by Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha, Member Customs Operations, through this programme two hundred BS/MS level students of top universities of Pakistan like LUMS, NUST, IBA and GIK in areas of Law, Public Financial Management, Economics, Finance, Public Policy and Information Technology would get an opportunity to work in the field units of Pakistan Customs for a 10-12 weeks’ internship programme. A stipend of Rs12,000/month will be offered in this regard. A special internship programme for 200 high school students will also be launched simultaneously with a stipend of Rs4000-8000 for a 2-6 weeks internship programme. FBR chairman lauded the efforts of Pakistan Customs in launching this innovative initiative which will create awareness about international and domestic economy and public sector functioning and elaborated that the programme will increase opportunities of employability and enhance confidence and ability of youth. The representatives from NUST and LUMS appreciated the initiative taken by Pakistan Customs and ensured their complete cooperation in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World