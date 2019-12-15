FBR chairman meets NUST, LUMS dept heads to launch programme

ISLAMABAD: FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi held a meeting with heads of departments of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to discuss the launch of “Customs Internship Programme” for the youth of Pakistan in June 2020.

Earlier the programme had been got approved and chairman had directed its expeditious implementation. As informed by Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha, Member Customs Operations, through this programme two hundred BS/MS level students of top universities of Pakistan like LUMS, NUST, IBA and GIK in areas of Law, Public Financial Management, Economics, Finance, Public Policy and Information Technology would get an opportunity to work in the field units of Pakistan Customs for a 10-12 weeks’ internship programme. A stipend of Rs12,000/month will be offered in this regard. A special internship programme for 200 high school students will also be launched simultaneously with a stipend of Rs4000-8000 for a 2-6 weeks internship programme. FBR chairman lauded the efforts of Pakistan Customs in launching this innovative initiative which will create awareness about international and domestic economy and public sector functioning and elaborated that the programme will increase opportunities of employability and enhance confidence and ability of youth. The representatives from NUST and LUMS appreciated the initiative taken by Pakistan Customs and ensured their complete cooperation in this regard.