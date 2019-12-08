Residents seek appointment of teachers at school

People of Karori and adjoining villages have threatened to block a major artery to traffic for an indefinite period if teacher posts lying vacant at the lone Government Girls High School in Danda Kholian are not filled within a week.

“The students’ education of this lone girls high school is adversely affected as the district education officer transferred 11 of 18 teachers abusing her powers,” Hafiz Mohammad Younus, the former tehsil naib nazim, told reporters in Oghi on Saturday.

A group of parents, led by Younas, said that currently the school was being run by seven teachers. “This school is upgraded to higher secondary school last year but intermediate classes couldn’t be started because of teachers’ shortage but now matriculation classes are also not being held regularly because of teachers’ transfers,” said Younas. He said a group of parents also met the district education officer (female) and demanded her to fill vacant posts but to no avail.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government claims much achievement in the education sector but nothing changed practically on the ground and students are suffering adversely because of the wrong policies of officers,” he added. He warned that if vacant posts were not filled within a week, they would take to the streets to block Oghi-Mansehra road for an indefinite period.