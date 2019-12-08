Death of Pesco employee in line of duty widely condoled

PESHAWAR: Officers and union office-bearers from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) visited the residence of an employee to offer condolences to his family on his death after being electrocuted while on duty.

Dr Mohammad Amjad, chief executive officer of Pesco, visited Ghundo Shamozai village in Katlang tehsil in Mardan district to meet the family of Sakhi Ambar, an assistant lineman, who was electrocuted after climbing an electricity pole to repair a fault to restore supply to consumers in Matha village. He consoled the deceased’s sons Osama and Anas and assured them of the Pesco management’s full support in coping with the tragedy. He said the family would be properly compensated and one of its members offered a job in Pesco. “We have a tradition of looking after our employees and their families,” he remarked.

Syed Inayatullah Shah Daur, the director safety of Pesco, also paid a visit to the deceased’s village along with his team to offer condolences and inspect and supervise the inquiry ordered into the incident. The inquiry team visited the place of incident and the Katlang grid-station and is taking statements from the five other employees of Pesco who had gone along with Sakhi Ambar to Matha village to repair the faulty supply line.

The director safety Pesco said they have been training and directing the employees to ensure that a work permit is obtained to close electricity supply line before working in the field. He said the employees are told that protecting them from injury and saving their lives is of paramount importance for the company.

The office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro-Electric Workers Union, Peshawar led by Tariq Khan also paid a visit to the village to condole with Sakhi Ambar’s family on his death and assure it of support in the aftermath of the tragedy. They told the deceased’s family members and elders that the union would ensure that Sakhi Ambar’s heirs timely receive the “Shaheed Package” as he died in the line of duty. They said the compensation package included cash payment and a job for a member of the family.

Meanwhile, mourners continued to throng Sakhi Ambar’s hujra and house to condole his tragic death. The deceased was remembered as a hardworking and amiable Pesco employee who answered calls from consumers even at odd times to repair faults and restore electricity to the local villages and hamlets.