Court orders police to probe dual murder case in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A local court has ordered the police to conduct inquiry into a dual murder case happened in Jabukhel village last month.

Khan Bibi, widow of Sher Muhammad, resident of Jabukhel village, had filed an application at the court of the District and Sessions Judge, Syed Zamarud Shah, stating that a police party headed by the Station House Officer of the Ghaznikhel Police Station, Haider Ali, raided their house in Jabukhel village on November 27.

She said that their rivals, Ziaullah and Hidayatullah, sons of Jan Alam, were also accompanied by the police party. She said that her brother-in-law, Gul Faraz, who was an absconder, went out to surrender to the police but fire-shots were heard and she along with her 27-year old daughter, Basmina, ran out and saw him lying injured.

She said that the police party did not spare her daughter, Basmina, and shot her dead while threatening her to shut her mouth, otherwise she could also be killed.

Taking action on the complaint of Khan Bibi, District and Sessions Judge Syed Zamarud Shah ordered the Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Lakki Marwat to hold a probe into the case and submit fact-finding report at the earliest.