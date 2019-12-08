Partnership opportunities explored

PESHAWAR: A seminar provided a platform to explore possible partnership opportunities in a bid to empower the youth of the country. The Microsoft hosted the seminar titled ‘Microsoft Edu Day’ in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department. The seminar brought together delegates from across the region to showcase the latest technology designed specifically for the education sector to promote immersive, inclusive and 21st century learning. Advisor to CM on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to CM on Information Technology Kamran Khan Bangash and Microsoft Country Education Lead Jibran Jamshed and others attended the event. The event provided a platform to explore possible partnership opportunities of empowering the growing number of youths in the country which is at an all-time high according to the 2017 Pakistan National Human Development Report. The report highlighted how the country’s youth can be a critical force for development if they were empowered with education and knowledge. “In today’s era of mobility, there is no other way but to re-invent. Developing relevant skills from a young age has become a necessity, as youth navigate an increasingly technological world,” said Adviser to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Khan Bangash. Some of the technologies showcased include Office 365, Azure, Microsoft Imagine Academy Certifications and the Microsoft Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Campus Management Solutions, which are designed to drive better learning outcomes, more productive classroom time, and create effective institutions.